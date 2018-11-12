Medicare for all is next!

(TRO FIRE) – Voters in three Republican-controlled states this week voted to expand Medicaid for their citizens, a sign that people are looking for more options in healthcare, and they are certainly open to government-sponsored programs. This is a huge step forward for this country and a big step in the right direction towards a bipartisan push for Medicare for All. The people on both sides of the aisle are making it clear what they want – will politicians finally listen?

Now that the midterms are solidly in our past, a lot of the what-aboutims have disappeared, a lot of the hot takes have gone away; but I think one of the things that we need to understand, one of the biggest messages sent by voters on Tuesday was that they want expanded healthcare access, even if it means government-run healthcare access, here in the United States. The evidence for that comes from three red states: Idaho, Nebraska and Utah.

All three of those states voted, the voters came forward and passed resolutions that expanded Medicaid for those states, expanded government-run healthcare in three red states. Red state voters, Republicans, people who voted for Donald Trump, who typically vote for Republicans, also went to the polls and said, “You know what? We do need to expand this government-run, government-funded, taxpayer-funded healthcare system because not enough people are able to get healthcare coverage.” While this involved the Medicaid expansion, it also bodes very well for Medicare for all.