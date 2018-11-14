Melania Trump's office: Fire top Bolton deputy

(FOX) — The office of first lady Melania Trump said Tuesday deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel should be dismissed from her post, an extraordinary call that came as President Trump considers further shakeups to his Cabinet after the departure of Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that [Ricardel] no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s communications director, said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Ricardel had clashed with Melania Trump’s staff over seating arrangements on a plane during the first lady’s trip to Africa last month. The paper added that the first lady’s office suspects Ricardel of leaking negative stories about the first lady and her staff.