(BREITBART) — The Victoria’s Secret brand hopes to showcase a ‘transgender’ biological man in women’s underwear, says Ed Razek, the brand’s chief marketing officer.

Razek’s statement came after progressives and transgender activists rallied on social media to complain he was excluding men who live as women from the brand’s glitzy idealization of women’s sexual power.

Razek sparked the dispute when he told Vogue that the company uses different fashion shows and different brands to target different groups of women: