Merkel party's youth wing filmed singing 'Nazi-era' song

(RT.COM) – The Christian Democrats’ youth wing was filmed yelling out a song sung by Wehrmacht soldiers in the 1930s, causing quite a stir in Germany and an accusation of getting closer to the far-right.

Over a dozen members of the Junge Union (Young Union), CDU party’s youth wing, has been filmed singing the ‘Westerwald Song’ in a Berlin pub. And the timing could not have been worse. It was the day Germany remembered the victims of the Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass, when devastating pogroms against Jews took place across Nazi Germany.

In the video filmed by a local artist, the Union’s members are heard singing: “Today we want to march, to try out a new march in the lovely Westerwald.”

The song, which eulogizes a mountain range on the right bank of the river Rhine, is considered notorious as it was frequently sung by Wehrmacht soldiers during the 1930s and the Second World War.