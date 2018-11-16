Merkel says 'No negotiation!' on Brexit

(EXPRESS UK) – ANGELA Merkel has slammed the door on any hope of further concessions on the Brexit deal from the EU, warning Brexiteers there is “no question” of renegotiating the terms.

European Union leaders have been broadly united in their support for the draft deal the Prime Minister has struck with Brussels amid mounting concern Britain could tumble out of the bloc without an agreement when it officially leaves on March 29, 2019. But the German Chancellor, seen as one of the most prominent voices among EU leaders, has been particularly vocal over Britain’s Brexit negotiations this week. She warned a no-deal Brexit could be the “worst and most chaotic” scenario but was clear in her reluctance to concede more ground to London if any further Brexit negotiations are required.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Potsdam, Germany, Angela Merkel said: “We have a document on the table that Britain and the EU 27 have agreed to, so for me there is no question at the moment whether we negotiate further.

“You have to see the alternatives and then ask: is what we have a basis?”

The German Chancellor added she was happy both sides had finally agreed a deal after “long and really not easy negotiations”, but the EU’s 237 member states would still have to assess the draft before it could give its full assent. This could happen at a specially arranged summit in Brussels scheduled for November 25.