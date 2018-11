(Mexico News Daily) The Mexico City government is urging victims of extortion to report the crime to authorities.

There were 6.6 million victims of extortion or attempted extortion in Mexico last year, according to the National Statistics Institute (Inegi). In Mexico City, criminals collect at least 483 million pesos (US $24.1 million) annually in cobro de piso payments, data from the business organization Canacope shows.

Three of every 10 businesses in Mexico City are targeted by extortionists for regular payments that allow them to continue to operate.