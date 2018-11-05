Michael Bublé thanks Jesus for son's cancer remission

(CBN) — Canadian crooner Michael Bublé put his faith centerstage during a recent appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Cordon,” thanking Jesus Christ for his 5-year-old son’s cancer remission.

While Bublé tearfully said his son Noah’s story “is too hard to talk about,” the entertainer declared, “We all moved and we lived at [Children’s Hospital Los Angeles] and we just had the best doctors and, God, thank you, Jesus Christ.”

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 when he was only 3 years old. At the time of his diagnosis, Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, asked for prayers, adding, “We will win this battle, God willing.”