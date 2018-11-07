WND

Michael Moore: Dems will lose 2020 with Kamala or Cory

'We have to run a beloved American'

Michael Moore

Left-leaning filmmaker Michael Moore correctly predicted Donald Trump would win the presidency in 2016.

But when it comes to 2020, he is urging Democrats not to nominate a politician if they have really wish to win back the White House.

“We have to run a beloved American,” Moore said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

“It’s gotta be like a Michelle Obama or it’s gotta be a ‘Sully’ Sullenberger. Why aren’t we thinking along the lines of who can defeat him? We will lose in 2020.”

Michelle and Barack Obama (Twitter/Michelle Obama)

When it was suggested Democrat powerhouses such as Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker should run, Moore said they would not stand a chance facing Trump.

“Love her (Kamala), no. No!” Moore responded. “No, not going to happen. Cory, love him, no. We cannot run a politician against [Mr. Trump], we will lose.”

Kamala Harris

Host Joe Scarborough concurred with Moore, noting: “We still haven’t heard the name that can win.”

