Michael Moore: Dems will lose 2020 with Kamala or Cory

Left-leaning filmmaker Michael Moore correctly predicted Donald Trump would win the presidency in 2016.

But when it comes to 2020, he is urging Democrats not to nominate a politician if they have really wish to win back the White House.

“We have to run a beloved American,” Moore said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

“It’s gotta be like a Michelle Obama or it’s gotta be a ‘Sully’ Sullenberger. Why aren’t we thinking along the lines of who can defeat him? We will lose in 2020.”

When it was suggested Democrat powerhouses such as Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker should run, Moore said they would not stand a chance facing Trump.

“Love her (Kamala), no. No!” Moore responded. “No, not going to happen. Cory, love him, no. We cannot run a politician against [Mr. Trump], we will lose.”

Host Joe Scarborough concurred with Moore, noting: “We still haven’t heard the name that can win.”