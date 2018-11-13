Michelle O: I stopped trying to smile at Trump inauguration

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former first lady Michelle Obama was unable to fake a happy face during President Trump’s inauguration, she writes in her new book.

“Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics there were bad, that what the public saw didn’t reflect the President’s reality or ideals, but in this case, maybe it did,” Obama said in audio of the book, released by ABC News. “Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment. I stopped even trying to smile.”

Obama discusses her dislike of her husband’s successor in her forthcoming memoir, “Becoming,” which is set to be released Tuesday.