Michelle O lashes out at president

(The Hill) Former first lady Michelle Obama reportedly rips President Trump’s spreading of the “birther” conspiracy theory against her husband in her upcoming book.

In excerpts from her memoir “Becoming” obtained by The Washington Post, Obama says she will “never forgive” Trump for the “xenophobic” claims that her husband, former President Obama, was not actually born in America.

“The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed,” the former first lady writes. “But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.”