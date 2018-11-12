Michelle O: Like, like, you know, dude, you know?

(GRABIEN) — Michelle Obama is kicking off the publicity tour for her new book, “Becoming,” but her first media appearance got off to a rocky start.

Despite being heavily edited so she spoke for little more than 45 seconds, Michelle Obama sounded more like a millennial girl chatting on Snapchat than a former First Lady. Throughout her responses to ABC’s Robin Roberts, she repeatedly said “like,” “you know?” “um,” and even, “dude.”

“Barack Obama has always walked like Barack Obama, like, he has got all the time in the world,” she said of their first meeting. “He had that stride. I was, like, ‘Dude, you’re cute,’ but in my mind, I was, like –“