Midterm elections: Ballot initiatives more interesting than who won

The 2018 elections are over. Or are they? As of this writing, there are still several races too close to call.

Some states (Mississippi) have an automatic second election if the votes are within a certain percentage, and some states have an automatic recount law. At this time, there are three Senate seats that have not been resolved.

In Arizona, two members of Congress ran. Krysten Sinema is now ahead of Martha McSally, the Republican. As of Saturday, there are almost a half million votes that are not counted. The state of Arizona is saying they will issue updates at 5 p.m. every day. Most of us are awaiting the results.

Florida has an interesting situation. The current Senator, Democrat Bill Nelson, conceded the race to Rick Scott, the former governor. But later it was revealed the votes were not certain. The Florida election laws state that any election within a half-percentage point means there will be an automatic hand-recount. That means the machine recount won’t be acceptable and it must be done by hand.

In Mississippi where there were two Senate elections (Senator Wicker, who was expected to win, did). But former Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy went against Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is the current appointed Senator. Although the results are not finally in, it is expected that Espy will lose. Because of Mississippi law, there will be a runoff on Nov. 27.

In the House, there are more races that are undecided.

One reason is that in California, mail-in ballots need only to be postmarked by Election Day. As of this writing, two districts – 10th and 45th – have not been decided. California has until 30 days after the election to count and certify votes, and the results are not considered official until Dec. 7. This is because, in order to increase turnout, the electorate can mail in ballots.

We all thought the governor’s race in Georgia was a done deal, and it had gone to the Republican. However it turns out it was anything but decided. This is because Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are in a neck-and-neck race, and there actually might be a runoff. She said she will not concede until every vote is counted. Brian Kemp was the Secretary of State in charge of the elections. He was asked to resign before the election but decided not to; however, he did resign after the election. If there is a runoff because neither Kemp nor Abrams gets 50 percent of the vote, it will happen on Dec. 4.

The same thing might happen in Florida between Andrew Gillum, who is mayor of Tallahassee, and Congressman Ron DeSantis.

In my view, the ballot initiatives are more interesting than who won. Marijuana was the big winner! In very conservative and Mormon Utah, medical marijuana passed. In several states, legalization of recreational marijuana passed, even in the more conservative and tentative Midwest. Now there are 10 states and D.C. which allow people to smoke legally. North Dakota turned it down. Thirty-three states now allow for the medical use of marijuana, after Missouri voted to allow it this week.

In Florida, somewhere between 1 million and 1.5 million felons can now vote. This will not make Florida the decider state in the 2020 elections. It becomes clear that if they are allowed to vote in 2020, Florida will become decidedly blue. It was ballot initiative No. 4. The word is this might mean up to 10 percent of the voters.

Originally, Massachusetts ballot initiative No. 1 (designed to limit the number of patients that could be assigned to a nurse) was supported by the voters. However as the information came out regarding the costs, voters began to object. The problem is it does not make any distinction between types of patients. Psychiatric patients had the same staffing requirements as ICU patients, and the cost to hospitals became prohibitive. Ballot initiative No. 1 did not work.

Climate change did not do well either, with Washington State’s rejection of Initiative 1631, which would have funded clean air and water investments. Climate change did not make it.

So, even though we don’t have the final vote of Congress in either the House or the Senate, we do know what the American people think. It will be interesting to see what happens in 2020 – which will be here before we know it.