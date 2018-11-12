Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, Neil Young lose homes in fire

(VARIETY) — The massive wildfires that continue to rage in California have forced hundreds of thousands in Southern California to evacuate from their homes. Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, and Neil Young are among those whose houses in the Malibu area were destroyed by the Woolsey fire.

Celebrities including Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Rainn Wilson, and Alyssa Milano fled their houses over the weekend to escape the unprecedented winds.

Cyrus said she was “completely devastated by the fires affecting my community.” She encouraged people to aid in relief efforts by donating money and supplies to organizations like California’s Wildfire Relief Fund and the Red Cross.