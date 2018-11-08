Mob threatens Fox News' Tucker Carlson

A leftist mob known for disrupting the private lives of Trump supporters launched an attack late Wednesday on Fox News host Tucker Carlson, chanting in front of his home, “We know where you sleep at night.”

The protesters posted a video of their attempt to intimidate Carlson, the co-founder of the Daily Caller and the host of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson was at the Fox News studio when the “angry crowd” shouted and screamed at his home, prompting his wife to call 911, the DC reported.

“At least one of the protesters went all the way up to Carlson’s front door, where they left a sign with his family’s home address written on it and range his doorbell,” the report said.

The demanded “that he flee the city of Washington, D.C.”

One demonstrator is heard in the video threatening: “Tucker Carlson, we are outside your home to protest … fascism and racism.”

“You promote hate,” another said.

They chanted: “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!”

Smash Racism DC, which organized the attempt to intimidate, has accused Carlson of fear-mongering for his comments on social and political issues.

It was the same group that confronted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife, Heidi, at a Washington restaurant over the senator’s involvement in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial confirmation hearings.

They operate under the name “antifa,” for anti-fascist, and are known for rioting on school campuses where conservatives are scheduled to speak, shutting down speech for all but their own viewpoint.

The DC reported the group wrote on Twitter: “Tucker Carlson, you cannot hide from the people you hurt with your rhetoric, your lies, and your hate,” with the hashtag ‘#KnockKnockTucker.'”

The group also posted Carlson’s address, but Twitter removed it a short time later.

The social media company then suspended the organization’s account.

NBC on-air personality Megyn Kelly, formerly a leading Fox News personality, tweeted: “This has to stop. Who are we? What are we becoming? @TuckerCarlson is tough & can handle a lot, but he does not deserve this.”

National Review confirmed that the messages being chanted were “threatening.”

One of the now-removed Twitter messages said: “Tucker Carlson has been spewing nonstop hate and lies about he migrant caravan. He also has close ties to white supremacists: https://t.co/jMbQJk3o6D Activists protested tonight at Carlson’s Washington DC area home. You can’t hide from those you hurt, Tucker.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/uh6xfJxztA — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 8, 2018”

National Review said it was the same group that harassed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, forcing her to leave a restaurant in June as a group of men berated her for her role in implementing the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration-enforcement policy.

Carlson told the Washington Post that his wife “had been in the kitchen alone getting ready to go to dinner and she heard pounding on the front door and screaming. … Someone started throwing himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door.”

She locked herself in a safe area and called 911.

Lt. Jon Pongratz of the Metropolitan Police Department said that about 20 people had formed a mob at Carlson’s home.

A San Francisco Chronicle reported a woman was also overheard in one of the deleted videos saying she wanted to “bring a pipe bomb” to his house.

Carlson said, “They were threatening me and my family and telling me to leave my own neighborhood in the city that I grew up in.”

Pongratz said the neighborhood now will be the subject of “special attention.”

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume decried it as “revolting, and frightening.”