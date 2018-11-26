'Mohammed' tries to mow down Jews near L.A. synagogue

(BREITBART) — Eyewitnesses told Los Angeles police that a driver attempted to mow down Jews as they were walking near a synagogue in Hancock Park on Friday evening.

Mohammed Mohammed was arrested in connection with the alleged incident and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. According to security footage obtained by CBSLA, the suspect was seen making a “hard-U-turn” during the event, while another tape shows the driver reversing his vehicle and attempting to strike group a second time.

“We both scrambled in different directions so he slammed on his brakes and missed us, thank God,” one of the targets, who requested to remain anonymous, told CBSLA. “He clearly was going at us and it was even more clear on round two.”