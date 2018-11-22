Mom who objected to 'gay pride' event barred from school

(LifeSite News) A Christian parent confronted the governors of her child’s primary school about treatment she and her son received after she objected to the school’s mandatory homosexual “Pride Day” celebrations.

That treatment included being barred from entering her five-year-old’s school to discuss the kindergartener being given four hours of detention after his mother’s objections to the LGBT event were made known.

Izoduwa Adhedo was one of a group of parents who complained that their children, pupils at Heavers Farm Primary School in South East London, were compelled to take part in the June 29, 2018 “Proud to be Me” event.