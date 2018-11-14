'Monopoly for Millennials': You can't afford a house

(PHILLY.COM) — Searching for the perfect holiday gift for that special millennial in your life? Why not get them a board game that will point out their crippling student loan debt and the unprecedented barriers their generation faces to entering the housing market?

In what is either a product created by a baby boomer who wanted to stereotype an entire generation or a work of satire conceived by a salty 20-something, Hasbro recently launched “Monopoly for Millennials,” a new spinoff that features the slogan: “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.”

Pictured on the top of the game, which is already out of stock on Walmart’s website, is Rich Uncle Pennybags and/or Mr. Monopoly, depending on which name you subscribe to. He’s dressed in his signature suit and top hat, but is also taking a selfie, holding a coffee — probably purchased alongside an $11 avocado toast — and sporting ear buds and a pinned-on participation medal.