ON CAPITOL HILL

More Dems threaten to withhold support for Pelosi

'Without specific changes, small pockets of extreme ideologues will continue to block the commonsense majority'

(Politico) Democratic members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus are warning House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) she won’t win their votes for speaker if she doesn’t back their proposed rules changes.

“We will only vote for a speaker candidate who supports ‘Break the Gridlock’ rules changes,” the group of nine Democrats said in a statement Friday.

Pelosi, the only declared candidate for speaker, is working to counter opposition from another group of Democrats who gathered 16 signatures from members and members-elect pledging to oppose her for speaker in a Jan. 3 floor vote.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.