More Dems threaten to withhold support for Pelosi

(Politico) Democratic members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus are warning House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) she won’t win their votes for speaker if she doesn’t back their proposed rules changes.

“We will only vote for a speaker candidate who supports ‘Break the Gridlock’ rules changes,” the group of nine Democrats said in a statement Friday.

Pelosi, the only declared candidate for speaker, is working to counter opposition from another group of Democrats who gathered 16 signatures from members and members-elect pledging to oppose her for speaker in a Jan. 3 floor vote.