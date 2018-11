[Regarding “Supremes to review orders to destroy cross memorial”] Civility has been so corrupted and attacked by the humanist left that the framers would never have considered such idiocy, constitutional-wise or not.

Same goes with abortion and homosexual parental “rights,” for that matter.

Is it still the United States of only a relatively few short years ago, or is it now a different nation totally antithetical to what the nation even resembled?

Are moronic kids now in charge?

Paul Gordon