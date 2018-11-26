Mueller: Manafort broke plea deal by lying to FBI

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Prosecutors on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team said Monday that Paul Manafort broke the terms of his plea agreement, which was reached in September.

In a three-page joint court filing in federal court in Washington, federal prosecutors said Manafort — who is currently in jail awaiting sentencing in Virginia — “committed federal crimes by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Special Counsel’s Office on a variety of subject matters” after agreeing to the plea agreement.

The plea agreement says that if Manafort fails to fulfill “each and every one” of his obligations or “engages in any criminal activity prior to sentencing,” he will be in breach of it.