Muslim boys hang Christian woman in effigy

Robert Spencer at Jihad Watch, who monitors Islamic violence around the world, describes the troop of children as “cute little tykes.”

And he speculates about “what they’re going to be like when they grow up.”

That’s because, in a video posted on Twitter, the children are seen hanging by the neck a doll representing a Christian woman who was cleared by the Pakistani Supreme Court of “blasphemy” against Muhammad, a capital offense there.

The Twitter posting:

Shocking video: Pakistani kids hang #AsiaBibi doll for blasphemy.

Radical Muslims teach their children hatred against other believers and non-believers from early on.

Despite the acquittal, extreme Muslims demand the death penalty for the Christian #AsiaBibi .#Islamism#Sharia pic.twitter.com/NgcIsqtUtZ — Darya Safai (@SafaiDarya) November 5, 2018

Commented Spencer: “The cute little tykes. Imagine what they’re going to be like when they grow up, and what will happen when they meet the children who have been trained to run to safe spaces at the sight of any ‘microaggression.'”

WND reported that after her acquittal by the nation’s highest court, Asia Bibi was not allowed to leave Pakistan because of a deal struck between Islamic extremists and the Pakistani government.

As WND reported that after nine years of incarceration, she had her conviction and death sentence for allegedly blaspheming the Islamic prophet Muhammad overturned. The ruling provoked violent protests led by the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, whose leaders called for the judges responsible for the verdict to be killed along with Bibi.

On Friday, TLP leaders agreed to stop the protests in exchange for putting Bibi on an “exit control list,” which normally is used to prevent flight by wanted terrorists and criminals, CNS News reported. The government also agreed not to oppose efforts to appeal the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The TLP leaders called the prime minister and head of the military enemies of Islam.

TLP was founded from a movement supporting a bodyguard who assassinated a provincial government for advocating for Bibi in 2011. A federal official also was killed after calling for the Christian woman’s release.

While no one has been executed by the government for blasphemy, at least 65 people accused of the “crime” have been murdered by Muslim vigilantes since 1990.

Bibi’s problems began when Muslim co-workers refused to drink water from a cup from which she had taken a sip and demanded she convert to Islam. Her refusal prompted a mob to later allege she had insulted Muhammad. She was convicted in 2010 under section 295-C of Pakistan’s penal code that punishes blasphemy against Islam’s prophet with the death penalty. She was sentenced to execution by hanging.

The Supreme Court ruled, however, that the basis of the blasphemy charge was a “concocted” story.

Appeal to the West

The government’s agreement was a retreat from the prime minister’s televised statement warning the protesters “the state will fulfill its duty [to] protect people’s property and lives.”

Bibi is still in prison in Punjab province, even though the Supreme Court ordered she be “released from the jail forthwith if not required to be detained in connection with any other case.”

Bibi’s lawyer Saif Mulook told Reuters he has left the country, fearing for his life. He said he would return to help Bibi if the state provided him protection.

CNS News reported Bibi’s husband, Ashiq Masih, is in Britain with their daughters.

He posted a video appealing to the leaders of Britain, the United States and Canada to help his wife and other family members to leave Pakistan safely.

A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad said Monday, according to the U.S. that the mission “continues to follow the case closely.”