Muslim willing to sacrifice 'millions' of lives to retake 'Palestine'

“Palestine” must be retaken by Muslims even if it costs “millions” of lives.

That’s the opinion of an imam in Florida whose recent sermon on the topic was uncovered by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

The Oct. 12, 2018, message was from Hasan Sabri of the Islamic Center of South Florida in Pompano Beach.

He said a “believing Muslim’s” position is that Palestine is “Islamic waqf land that was occupied by force” – and that it should be liberated “even if this leads to the martyrdom of tens of millions of Muslims.”

MEMRI reported Sabri also said, “Allah wants each and every one of you to be a man with a cause … for which he lives and dies,” noting that the Palestinian cause “is being plotted against” with “the Deal of the Century.”

The research organization explained, “According to Pompano Beach elected officials, Sabri has recited invocations annually at Pompano Beach city meetings since 2005, and the ICOSF has had a peaceful, 25-year presence in the city, even serving as a polling station. In September 2017, Imam Sabri was a panelist at ‘Interfaith and Race Relations Peace and Acceptance Conference’ at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Florida.”

But the building that is listed as the address of the ICOSF is owned by the North American Islamic Trust, which was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorist financing case in America history. The case, U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation, resulted in convictions and imprisonment of several U.S.-based Hamas leaders.

Sabri said: “Take the Palestinian cause, for example. It is now being plotted against with a deal they call the ‘Deal of the Century.’ Why do they call it a ‘deal?’ Because whoever is involved in this treason is not a man of principles. These are peddlers, not men with a cause. All they want are positions and jobs. That is why for them, the cause is nothing but a deal, a matter of give and take. For them, it is nothing but a deal.”

He continued: “But what is the position of a believing Muslim about the Palestinian cause? That Palestine in its entirety is Islamic land, and there is no difference between what was occupied in 1948 and 1967. There is no difference between this village or that village, this city or that city. All of it is Islamic waqf land that was occupied by force. The responsibility for it lies with the entire Islamic nation, and the [Palestinians] should benefit from this land. If a land is occupied or plundered, it should be liberated from the occupiers and plunderers, even if this leads to the martyrdom of tens of millions of Muslims.”

He added, “This is the ruling, and there is no room for discussion or concessions.”

He also said: “[Atheists] always belong to minorities – national minorities, religious sects or minorities, and they have an agenda of destroying this Islamic nation, so they adopt atheism, not because it makes sense, but because it serves their approach. That is why you find most of these people, like I said, calling for goals that are opposite from the general goals of this nation. Our goal is to unite people, to unite Muslims. Their goal is to fragment Muslims even more. Wherever there is an opportunity to split a Muslim country into two, or three, or 10 parts, you will find that they are for it. What does that have to do with atheism? It has to do with an agenda. That’s all.”