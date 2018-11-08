Nadler strategizes for Kavanaugh impeachment, in public!

Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who’s the top of his party in the House Judiciary Committee, was caught by a reporter on Wednesday strategizing to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In public.

On the Acela train.

It was Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist who wrote about the encounter.

The plans, she revealed, are for the Democrat to impeach Kavanaugh for “perjury.”

Nadler, a New York Democrat, also plans to investigate and impeach President Trump for alleged treasonous collusion with Russia,using his party’s new majority in the House.

“In post-election chats with various callers while riding the Acela train from New York to Washington, Nadler gave advice to a newly elected representative and discussed potential 2020 Democratic presidential nominees with another. He also lamented identity politics and the thriving economy and worried about Democrats losing working-class voters while gaining elite former Republicans and suburban women,” the report said.

Nadler reportedly was on his way to a two-day planning session with staff members and such.

“We’ve got to figure out what we’re doing,” he said at one point.

The conversation was about “two routes for investigating new Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. The first is to go after the FBI for how they handled the investigation into unsubstantiated claims he sexually assaulted women. ‘They didn’t even do a half-a– job,’ he said. ‘They didn’t interview 30 witnesses who said ‘Interview me! I’ve got a lot to say!” he said, while mimicking people waving their hands to be called on.”

The other route is to claim perjury.

“He claimed that The Atlantic published an article about the allegations of a third woman. Then he claimed that when Kavanaugh was ‘asked at a committee hearing under oath’ when he first heard of the subject, he said, ‘When I’d heard of the Atlantic article.’ But there is an email chain apparently dating from well before that from him about ‘How can we deal with this?” Nadler told the caller.”

Hemingway explained Nadler apparently was mixed up, discussing a different claim, since debunked, which was that Kavanaugh “perjured himself when he denied hearing of the New Yorker’s disputed allegation involving Deborah Ramirez until the story came out.”

She explained, “Considering that the New Yorker included a denial from Kavanaugh in its own controversial story, and was asking him about it right before publication, and he acknowledged all that in his Senate testimony, it’s unclear how fruitful such a perjury claim would be,” the report said.

Nadler admitted his plan may not be great, since he pointed out that even if Democrats succeed in removing Kavanaugh, President Trump could appoint “someone just as bad.”

But Nadler said the fight will be open.

“You can’t do it quietly because word will get out that the FBI or the committee is reaching out to witnesses.”

Nadler also said “Russia” investigations would be under a category of holding the president accountable.

He’s still depending on special counsel Robert Mueller, who’s been trying for nearly two years to find such evidence.

The Daily Caller reported, “Nadler’s communications director Daniel Schwarz claimed Hemingway’s story was ‘an absolutely false and deliberately inaccurate report,’ in an emailed statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation.”

But the publication pointed out Shwarz did not return a follow-up inquiry asking him to point to specific quotations or passages in Hemingway’s report that he thought were inaccurate.

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh said he believes Nadler wanted to be heard.

“Have you ever been on a plane or a train and somebody thinks they’re really hot stuff and they start being very, very loud about who they’re talking to? That’s supposed to impress you — or what they’re saying? That’s supposed to impress you. Who they are is supposed to impress you. That’s what he was doing. We all are irritated by people like that. These are basically insecure people who want to be stars, want to be thought of as recognizable stars. So he’s out there, he’s making it plain as day who he is, and he’s not trying to hide anything. He wants to be overheard.”