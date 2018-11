(WASHINGTON TIMES) — Sen. Bill Nelson is trailing in his race against GOP challenger Rick Scott, but said Wednesday he will not concede, and will await a state-required recount before making any decision.

Mr. Scott, the current governor, claimed victory just after midnight when he held a razor-thin lead. A recount is automatically triggered when the vote margin is less than half a percentage point.

Mr. Scott’s lead stood at 0.4 percent, or less than 50,000 votes out of 8 million counted. When Mr. Scott, 65, won re-election as Florida governor in 2014, he did so by 60,000 votes.