New Jersey Dems face unsavory vote dilemma

(AFP) — What’s worse? Re-electing a Democrat tainted by corruption allegations or allowing a safe seat to flip for Donald Trump? That’s the dilemma facing New Jersey liberals in America’s contentious midterm elections on Tuesday.

Party leaders are urging Democratic faithful to sacrifice their principles for the greater good of thrashing the Republican president at the polls and re-elect Senator Bob Menendez, who last year went on trial for corruption.

Democrats desperately want to win back Congress on Tuesday, or at least not lose ground. Republicans currently have the upper hand 51 to 49 in the Senate, giving the Democrats little wiggle room should Menendez fall.