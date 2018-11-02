New jobs figures boost GOP ahead of midterms

Just four days before the midterm elections, Republicans making their last pitch to voters might do well to evoke the old Bill Clinton campaign pitch, “It’s the economy stupid.”

Labor Department figures released Friday showed the largest year-over-year increase in wages since 2009, an additional 250,000 jobs in October, Hispanic unemployment at an all-time low and an average of 1,000 new manufacturing jobs created every day.

President Trump seized the moment in a tweet.

“Wow! The U.S. added 250,000 Jobs in October – and this was despite the hurricanes. Unemployment at 3.7%. Wages UP! These are incredible numbers. Keep it going, Vote Republican!”

The 250,000 jobs created in October was a significant increase over the 118,000 in September. The 3.1 percent increase in wages was up from 2.8 percent in September.

Politico noted that Trump, in his campaigning for Republicans, has focused more on immigration and the Central American caravan than the economy.

Democrats insisted the gains under Trump are part of a trend that began under President Obama.

William Spriggs, the AFL-CIO’s chief economist, tweeted: “Let’s be clear on Republican congressional ads bragging about the economy. Trump took office with the unemployment rate already below 5% and falling. The current trend in falling unemployment rates since October 2009 — 9 years ago — is not accelerating.”

Among the 32,000 new manufacturing jobs added in October were 21,000 in durable goods manufacturing and more than 10,000 in transportation manufacturing. The Labor Department send 6,000 new jobs were added in autos and auto parts and nearly 5,000 jobs by makers of machinery.

Manufacturing jobs had been expected to grow by just 13,000 in October, which typically is a weak month in that category. The government said the U.S. has not created as many manufacturing jobs in October since 1998.