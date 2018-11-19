As a New Yorker, I know that here in New York all Boards of Elections are headed by TWO commissioners, one of each major party. AND, every polling place is likewise manned for both general elections and ‘local’ voter registrations.

As I watch the news stories about the voting fiasco in Florida, I keep hearing about the one woman who appears to be the sole head of Elections Administration in Broward county. I am left with the impression that there is no partisan balance to their board of elections, which means apparently there is no means of scrutiny of the election process.

Would WND please look into and report on the make-up and partisan composition of Florida’s Boards of Elections?

Thank you for your excellent reporting.

Gary R. Grella