NOBAMA: Endorsed candidates in competitive races all lose

In the final stretch leading up to Tuesday’s midterms elections, former President Obama was called upon in five major competitive races to help put the Democratic candidate over the top, and in all five he lost, points out the American Mirror blog.

In office since 2001, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson appears to have lost to former Florida Gov. Rick Scott while Sen. Joe Donnelly lost his seat in Indiana. In gubernatorial races crucial to the 2020 presidential election, Rep. Andrew Gillum lost in Florida, Richard Cordray in Ohio and Stacey Abrams, who also was assisted by Oprah, lost in Georgia, although she has not conceded.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh observed on his national show Wednesday that Obama “still doesn’t have any coattails.”

“He can’t even talk about the people he’s campaigning for and endorsing. He talks about himself,” Limbaugh said.

CNN noted that last Friday Obama and President Trump dominated the campaign trail, with Obama in Florida and Georgia accusing the president of “lying” and “constant fear-mongering.”

Trump, in turn, criticized Obama for falsely promising people would be able to keep their doctors under his health care bill.

“Lie after lie, broken promise after broken promise,” Trump said of Obama. “That’s what he did.”