Obama 'very confident' he would've won 3rd term

(BREITBART) — Former President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he was “very confident” he would have won a third term had the Constitution and his wife allowed him to run again.

Speaking to his former top adviser David Axelrod at a live recording of the “The Axe Files” podcast at the University of Chicago, Obama said he believes voters felt that he had “taken the job seriously, worked hard, been true to my oath, observed and hopefully strengthened the norms and the rules and the values of our democracy.”

“I feel very confident that I was in a position—had it not been for both the Constitution and Michelle—to continue in office,” Obama said.