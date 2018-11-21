Obamacare signups continue to fall behind 2017 pace

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Sign-ups for Obamacare plans have reached 1,924,476, still lagging behind last year’s enrollment pace and offering fodder to Democrats who have accused the Trump administration of “sabotaging” the law.

Around the same time last year, nearly 2.3 million people had signed up for health insurance coverage through the federal healthcare.gov website. That year’s total reflected sign-ups over 18 days, and this year’s reflects 17 days.

Democrats have accused the Trump administration of trying to sabotage Obamacare because it has cut the budget for navigators and advertisements on open enrollment, in addition to reducing the sign-up period.