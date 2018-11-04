Obama's angry lynch mob is his own

Everywhere you look, what do you see? Do you see angry mobs of conservative voters, infused by incendiary right-wing rhetoric or the specter of package bombs and hate?

That’s how clearly confused the political landscape is in 2018 as Barack Obama suggests Donald Trump’s voters are those carrying the pitchforks.

When a random heckler got under Obama’s color in Florida this week, it was like his 2008 baiting of the way they cling to guns and religion “to explain their frustrations.”

“Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time?” Obama asked a crowd of 4,000. “It’s an interesting question, I mean … when I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good. I don’t know why … it tells you something interesting, that even the folks who are in charge are still mad, because they’re getting ginned up to be mad.”

Just where are the protestors on the right? Big economic gains were on the mind of Trump and his supporters. And Trump himself made the point that the anger all seems to be on left.

Trump, for example, tweeted videos on Halloween. More than 1.72 million people saw a Trump tweet that featured burning cars, antifa violence and the words “the left’s America,” among statements by Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters, and former Obama-era attorney general Eric Holder.

“It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now!,” Trump said. Another message said, “#JOBSNOTMOBS! VOTE REPUBLICAN NOW!!”

Tucker Carson pointed out seeing only Republicans being tossed out of restaurants by “screaming progressives” and “a news account of a Republican congressman named Steve Scalise was shot with a high-powered rifle by a Bernie Sanders supporter.”

“You may have seen college campuses descend into rioting simply because conservatives showed up to talk,” he said. “And just this past weekend, you may have watched transfixed as groups of hysterical young people yelled at Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill and then pounded in rage on the front doors of the Supreme Court.”