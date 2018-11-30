Ocasio-Cortez compares election victory to moon landing

(Washington Free Beacon) Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Friday compared her 2018 election victory to American accomplishments such as the moon landing and the establishment of civil rights.

During a press conference meant to publicize her support of a Green New Deal, a nebulous government spending plan promoting ideas backed by lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), Ocasio-Cortez equated Democratic elections victories like her own with other seemingly “impossible” U.S. achievements.

“This is not just about a Green New Deal, this is about a new deal for the United States of America,” she said. “Because in every moment where our country has reached the depths of darkness, in every moment, when we were at the brink, at the cusp, of an abyss, and we did not know if we could be capable of saving ourselves, we have.”