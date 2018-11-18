Ocasio-Cortez's 'Green New Deal' is utter crapitalism

(TOWNHALL) – Earlier this week, the newly-elected Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dropped by Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol Hill office. She was not there to say hello to her new colleague but to show support for a group of environmentalists hosting a sit-in in the potential Speaker of the House’s workspace. The move rankled party leadership and consultants. But what exactly was Representative-elect Ocasio-Cortez showing support for? It was the “Green New Deal”, a massive overhaul spending plan of the United States’ economy in an effort to supposedly combat climate change.

According to Politico, Ocasio-Cortez met with members from the Sunrise Movement, a nationwide coalition of young liberals concerned with climate change, in an effort to send a message to Rep. Pelosi that this was the true base of the Democratic Party. If the Democratic leaders wanted unity, they would have to listen and work with these young progressives.

That solidarity is for a new resolution pushed by Representative-elect Ocasio-Cortez and other incoming Democrats. They want to force the new majority to establish a committee tasked with increasing the size of government and decreasing carbon emissions while also creating jobs for Americans.