Oil hits lowest level since December

(CNBC) — Oil prices fell sharply Tuesday, deepening a rout that has plunged the energy complex into a bear market as growing supply is poised to swamp demand next year.

The latest drop came after President Donald Trump urged OPEC and Saudi Arabia to maintain their current policy of gradually increasing output, which helps to cap oil prices. OPEC and its oil allies are mulling a fresh round of production cuts following a collapse in prices over the last six weeks.

The group could announce the new output curbs at a meeting next month, but Trump’s intervention injects uncertainty into the alliance’s decision-making.