Online VR program teaches how to detect government surveillance

Spy technology is just about everywhere these days. “Security” cameras monitor you in stores and in public. There are sound sensors across major cities. Computer readers grab your license plate number. There are fingerprint scanners. And drones.

In response, privacy advocate Electronic Frontier Foundation has launched an online program to teach people how to watch for and recognize the watchers, explains Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

“We are living in an age of surveillance, where hard-to-spot cameras capture our faces and our license plates, drones in the sky videotape our streets, and police carry mobile biometric devices to scan people’s fingerprints,” said EFF Senior Investigative Researcher Dave Maass.

“We made our ‘Spot the Surveillance’ VR tool to help people recognize these spying technologies around them and understand what their capabilities are.”

Spot the Surveillance works best with a VR headset, the organization said.

But it also works on standard browsers.

It’s set up to place users in a 360-degree street scene in San Francisco.

There, a “young resident is in an encounter with police.”

“Users are challenged to identify surveillance tools by looking around the scene,” EFF explained.

