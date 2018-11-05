Opioid 500 times stronger than morphine gets OK

(MARKETWATCH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a powerful new opioid medication on Friday, in spite of major concerns raised by health advocates that the drug’s strength and design could prove harmful for patients and the public.

The product, Dsuvia, consists of the synthetic opioid sufentanil, which is 500 times stronger than morphine, packaged in a plastic applicator for faster pain relief.

Critics, including the head of the FDA advisory committee that reviews pain-relieving products, are worried about putting such a potent and addictive medication on the market in the midst of the U.S.’s opioid crisis.