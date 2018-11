(BBC News) The Pakistani cleric Maulana Sami ul-Haq, known as the Father of the Taliban, has been killed in the northern city of Rawalpindi.

Local media quoted his family members as saying that he was stabbed to death. But other reports say he was shot dead.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

Haq was the head of the Haqqania madrassa in the north of Pakistan, where many Taliban members – including the group’s founder, Mullah Omar – had studied.