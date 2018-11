(FOX) — “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson slammed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his “smutty” comments after she urged the leader to bring WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange back home to Australia.

In an open letter to Morrison posted on the Daily Beast, Anderson said the prime minister made “smutty, unnecessary comments about a woman [herself] voicing her political opinion.”

“We all deserve better from our leaders, especially in the current environment,” wrote Anderson, who is Canadian and close friends with the refugee.