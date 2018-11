(DAILY MAIL) — Passengers on board a flight from Beijing to Poland were asked to fund the repairs on a fault so that the plane could take off.

There were around 250 passengers on the LOT Polish Airlines flight when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner suffered a hydraulic pump fault, according to local media.

They were asked to foot the bill after the mechanic who had been employed to fix the pump demanded that he would only take cash as payment.