(ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER) — LAKE FOREST — Rick Warren, the prominent Orange County pastor who founded Saddleback Church, is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery for a perforated intestine.

In an email to his church on Saturday night, Nov. 10, Warren provided details.

“At about 7 pm on Wednesday evening while at home by myself, I suddenly doubled over in an attack of excruciating abdominal pain. Kay (Warren’s wife) was on a plane just taking off from LAX airport for a 10-hour flight to Northern Ireland where she was scheduled to speak at a conference.