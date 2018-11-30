Paul Ryan questions California's 'bizarre' vote-counting process

(Fox News) House Speaker Paul Ryan questioned the legitimacy of California’s ballot-counting process Thursday, adding to claims from many Republicans that the state’s election procedures are flawed.

“It defies logic to me,” Ryan told the Washington Post. “We had a lot of wins that night, and three weeks later we lost basically every contested California race. This election system they have, I can’t begin to understand what ballot harvesting is.”

“Ballot harvesting” is when a third party collects completed ballots from voters and hands them over to election officials. The practice was legal for the first time in California this year.