The Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS) is applying to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to have people with Down Syndrome added to its list of endangered species—which would make them the first humans on the list.

Animals designated as endangered receive added protection and resources, and advocates for those with Down syndrome, seeing the numbers shrink as US birth projections fell 30 percent, are asking for more support and visibility. The CDSS estimates there are 45,000 Canadians with Down syndrome.