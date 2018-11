(ABC News) A dog named Charlie shot a man named “Tex” on the way to a jackrabbit hunt in the New Mexico desert.

“It went through my ribs my lung and busted up my collarbone on the right side,” victim Tex Harold Gilligan told ABC News. “I had a gaping hole, you know, and a lot of blood there too,” Gilligan said. “I could see the blood and I felt it,” he said.

Gilligan, 74, was left with three broken ribs, and injured lung, a broken collarbone and three very agitated dogs — Charlie chief among them.