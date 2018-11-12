Posting selfies on socials increases narcissism

(STUDY FINDS) — SWANSEA, Wales — Constantly posting selfies on Instagram or Facebook is certainly a sign of a self-absorption, but the oft-annoying behavior can make swollen egos even worse. That’s because people who flood their social media pages with selfies show increased levels of narcissism over time, a new study finds.

One of the key characteristics of narcissism, of course, is the need for admiration and praise, which is often achieved through forms of showing off — such as posting selfies. Narcissists possess a strong sense of self-importance and generally feel entitled, immune to simple rules or societal norms.