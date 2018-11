(THE BLAZE) — Susie Rabaca, a 36-year-old mother in southern California, is well into her third trimester of pregnancy — and she’s fighting for her life.

Doctors diagnosed Rabaca, who is due to give birth to twins around Dec. 6, with leukemia early in her pregnancy.

“I started feeling sick and went to the doctor,” Rabaca said. “And I found out I had leukemia.”