Pro-Trump sites 'replace Facebook & Google'

Once Steven Andrew saw Facebook block millions of people from getting his posts, he deciding to use his Silicon Valley leadership skills to start a new social network that allows people to speak freely about life, liberty and happiness. This new site is called USA.Life and is pro-American.

USA.Life is the answer to Facebook and Twitter censorship of Christians, conservatives and liberty.

Andrew believes Facebook lied to Congress about being “a platform for all ideas,” since they restrict President Trump supporters, Christians and conservatives. “Facebook blocks 99 percent of my reach, which means 5 million people are missing per month from my account alone,” he said.

USA.Life is needed now, because “Big Tech censorship affects elections, people’s lives and relationships; what they are doing is unAmerican,” Andrew said.

Help Start the Pro-America Internet

Andrew set up a crowdfunding page to fund and launch the project and he provides an assessment of risks and answers frequently asked questions. The campaign has already exceeded $215,000.

“Freedom and privacy could be lost forever without USA.Life. However, we can save the Internet if 56,000 people give $10, or if 5,600 supporters donate $100, or if 560 donors give $1,000. If people want liberty, they need USA.Life,” Andrew said.

New members are joining every day by signing up for a free account. Joining now gives users access to preferred usernames and project updates.

Andrew explains where the funds go with a financial chart.

USA.Life Achieves 5 Star Reviews

“People are excited and give positive reviews,” Andrew said. Reviews include:

Jennifer in Concord, California: “Will give us freedom and privacy.”

Arthur in Kimberly, Idaho: “Will save America.”

“Most of the enthusiasm comes from Christians, conservatives, patriotic Americans, families, pro-lifers, pastors, homeschoolers, Constitutionalists and traditional marriage supporters, who have been Big Tech’s target for massive blocking. However, USA.Life is for all who love America. People across the world are joining,” he said.

Andrew is also building a search engine, 1776Free.com. He calls this “America’s new search engine” and he is working to provide better results than Google. Users will get “President Trump, conservative and Christian real news that Google hides,” he said.

Supporters Get Thank You Gifts

Special rewards are given to everyone saving the Internet:

$10: Gives you a keepsake American Hero postcard, for saving the Internet.

Gives you a keepsake American Hero postcard, for saving the Internet. $25: Lists your name in the credits section of the computer code and gives you a keepsake PDF you can print and frame. Plus the American Hero postcard.

Lists your name in the credits section of the computer code and gives you a keepsake PDF you can print and frame. Plus the American Hero postcard. $100: Provides you with a one year pro-version of both USA.Life and 1776Free and a collector’s T-Shirt. Plus all earlier rewards.

You can get your name on the founders wall name by giving $1,000 to $10,000. This is permanent on both USA.Life and 1776Free.com. This can also be a loved one’s name or a business name. Plus you get all lower level rewards.

Naming rights are available. Your name or business will be displayed on every page of both USA.Life and 1776Free.com permanently in a special credits section, for giving $100,000 or more. You also get the earlier rewards.

“A patriotic veteran said if he was a millionaire he would give a million dollars. He gave $1,000. Every gift of $10 or more that people give today makes a difference,” Andrew said.

Andrew passionately believes, as did the Founders, that liberty is granted by God. In addition to being a Christian leader, he has extensive business and technical leadership experience with Fortune 500 companies and start ups, including Cisco, Stanford, Sega and Better Homes and Gardens, where he has successfully led and provided strategy for multi-million dollar initiatives.

