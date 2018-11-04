Probe into Georgia Dems for 'possible cyber crimes'

(THE HILL) — The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the state’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, said Sunday it has opened an investigation into the state’s Democratic Party for possible unspecified cyber crimes after an attempted hack of the state’s voter registration system.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cyber crimes,” Candice Broce, press secretary for Kemp’s office, said in a statement.

“We can also confirm that no personal data was breached and our system remains secure,” she added.