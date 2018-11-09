Prof wins fight over 'dangerous' view – marriage

A conservative professor punished by his college for “dangerous” views has won a legal battle that lasted nearly two years.

The Pacific Justice Institute said an arbitrator has ruled in favor of Eric Thompson, a sociology professor who had obtained tenure at Moreno Valley College, east of Los Angeles.

The battle involved depositions, administrative hearings, and a multi-day arbitration that was run like a trial.

Thompson brought up in his classes subjects such as homosexuality, marriage and gender roles.

He’s been at the college since 2005 and twice was named Faculty of the Year.

PJI said he introduced to his students conservative thought on controversial issues to challenge them to defend their assumptions.

“He also circulated the film ‘Understanding Same-Sex Attraction’ which suggested homosexuality might be a choice rather than hard-wired,” the institute said.

Several students and colleagues considered Thompson’s apparent validation of non-liberal views to be “harassment” and “dangerous,” PJI said.

“Instead of promoting academic freedom and critical thinking skills, the community college swiftly terminated Thompson’s employment due to the ‘immoral’ nature of his discussions,” said the group.

PJI lawyer Michael Peffer said he’s helped Thompson seek vindication for nearly two years.

“The college’s swift choice to fire Professor Thompson based on such inane claims demonstrated the lack of tolerance many institutions have toward conservative, opposing views on the social debates in our country,” he said

PJI President Brad Dacus said the “atrocious silencing of this professor, who merely offered a well-balanced presentation of conservative and Bible-based thoughts with prevalent social science teachings, had to be challenged.”

“How many other voices of reason are being squelched in academic institutions by the far-left?” he asked.

“College campuses have become a battleground for the future of our country, and our PJI legal team is whole-heartedly in the fight to defend the First Amendment rights of teachers and students sharing their religious viewpoints.”