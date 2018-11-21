Protected Indian tribe kills American missionary

(Daily Mail) An American missionary was killed by arrows shot by protected tribesmen living on a remote Indian island after he arrived there in a bid to convert them to Christianity.

John Allen Chau, 27, of Vancouver, Washington, paid local fishermen to help him get to North Sentinel Island, one of the world’s most isolated regions in India’s Andaman islands.

Chau took a boat ride with the fishermen before venturing alone in a canoe to North Sentinel Island, where the indigenous people live cut off completely from the outside world.

As soon as he set foot on the island, which is off-limits to visitors, Chau found himself facing a flurry of arrows, official sources said.