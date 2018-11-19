Redskins QB Alex Smith breaks 2 bones in leg

(ESPN) — LANDOVER, Md. — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered two broken bones in his right leg in the third quarter of Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans, bringing back memories of the similar injury former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann suffered 33 years earlier to the day.

After Washington initially classified it as an ankle injury, coach Jay Gruden confirmed after the game that Smith had broken his tibia and fibula, the two bones in the lower leg, and would need immediate surgery.

Smith, 34, was hurt when Houston’s J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson sacked him with 7 minutes, 43 seconds left in the third quarter.